Here’s a List of Free Online Classes and Educational Resources You Can Access in Kenya

Schools have been closed in Kenya and it’s a worry for Kenyan parents that their children may lose out on their right to knowledge and education. We have been advised to stay home and we thought it best to help you out with a few links. Below is a list of some free online classes and educational resources.

Free Online Education Classes & Resources

This is a list compiled by home educators. It is a non-exhaustive list that might help those affected by school closures due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Kenya.

Primary and Higher Education Online Classes

Khan Academy

At Khan Academy, students practice at their own pace. They first start with ‘fill in the gaps’ and then proceed to expand the questions according to the child’s abilities.

It is good for maths and computing for all ages and other subjects at the Secondary level. Note this uses the U.S. grade system but it’s mostly common material.

BBC Learning

This site is old and no longer updated and yet there’s so much still available, from language learning to BBC Bitesize for revision. No TV license required except for content on BBC iPlayer.

Futurelearn

Free to access 100s of courses, only pay to upgrade if you need a certificate in your name (own account from age 14+ but younger learners can use a parent account).

Prodigy Maths

A math learning platform that focuses on the American system from 1st to 8th grade. It is in U.S. grades, but good for UK Primary age as well.

Computer Programming Classes

Blockly

This is a fun platform where you can learn computer programming skills. Simple enough for kids to learn and enjoy.

Scratch

With Scratch, you can program your own interactive stories, games, and animations — and share your creations with others in the online community. Creative computer programming

Videos, Activities and Discovery Classes

Ted Ed

TedEd platform has all sorts of engaging educational videos fit for all ages.

National Geographic Kids

This site includes activities and quizzes for younger kids.

Duolingo

With this site, you can learn languages for free. Web or app.

Crash Course

From courses like Astronomy to US History and Anatomy & Physiology it’s got you covered with an awesome variety of AP high school curriculum topics. With various witty hosts at your service, you won’t even notice you’re getting smarter.

Crash Course Kids

This channel explores the world of science. It has mini videos that explain certain topics to children in ways they can easily understand. As above for a younger audience

Paw Print Badges

The pawprint badges site has free challenge packs and other downloads. Many activities can be completed indoors. Badges cost some money but are optional.

British Council

Choose from a wide range of resources to give your class a glimpse into other cultures and provide a base to develop international partnerships.

Oxford Owl for Home

There are lots of free resources in the form of E-books for Primary age children.

Big History Project

Journey through nearly 14 billion years of history in this self-guided, six-hour version of Big History. You’ll find every chapter full of great activities to keep you entertained and test your learning.

Geography Games

Geography gaming! It’s just that simple. Have fun with Geography

Red Ted Art

Entertaining arts and crafts for the little ones when they are at home.

The Imagination Tree

Creative art and craft activities for the very youngest. Have fun with your children with these and many more activities.