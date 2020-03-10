1

Kenyans who pay their NSSF and NHIF contributions will attest that everything is much easier if you can do it all from your phone and thanks to M-PESA, this is all possible. For the longest while, only NHIF contributions could be remitted through M-PESA, while NSSF contributions could only be paid through the traditional banking methods, until recently when NSSF partnered with Safaricom to enable M-PESA payments.

NSSF, the National Social Security Fund is a compulsory retirement-based scheme where members contribute a certain amount of money every month, based on their income level, and at retirement, the accumulated fund is availed to them as a retirement benefit.

NHIF, National Hospital Insurance Fund, is a government health insurance firm that provides insurance for Kenyans whose requirement is a monthly contribution of Kes.500, to activate the cover.

Paying NSSF via M-PESA
NSSF

  • Open M-PESA, go to Lipa na M-PESA
  • Select Pay Bill option
  • Enter Paybill number: 333 300
  • Enter Account number: Your NSSF account number
  • Input amount due and complete the transaction

Paying NHIF via M-PESA
NHIF_Building

  • Open M-PESA, go to Lipa na M-PESA
  • Select Pay Bill option
  • Enter Paybill number: 200 222
  • Enter Account number: Your national ID and then add the letter Y at the end i.e 12345678Y
  • Input amount due and complete the transaction

Also Read:  Nigeria And South Africa Lead In Online Payments Use. Where Is Kenya?

Unboxing a 10K Hisense Digital TV – is This a Worthy Buy?

The Huawei Y6s Is Available In Retail Stores. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Previous article

How to Download Videos from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Next article

You may also like

1 Comment

  1. Nilifanya driving but sikumaliza tafadhali munaweza nisaidia aje aki

    Reply

Share Your Opinion