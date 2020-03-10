Kenyans who pay their NSSF and NHIF contributions will attest that everything is much easier if you can do it all from your phone and thanks to M-PESA, this is all possible. For the longest while, only NHIF contributions could be remitted through M-PESA, while NSSF contributions could only be paid through the traditional banking methods, until recently when NSSF partnered with Safaricom to enable M-PESA payments.

NSSF, the National Social Security Fund is a compulsory retirement-based scheme where members contribute a certain amount of money every month, based on their income level, and at retirement, the accumulated fund is availed to them as a retirement benefit.

NHIF, National Hospital Insurance Fund, is a government health insurance firm that provides insurance for Kenyans whose requirement is a monthly contribution of Kes.500, to activate the cover.

Paying NSSF via M-PESA



Open M-PESA, go to Lipa na M-PESA

Select Pay Bill option

Enter Paybill number: 333 300

333 300 Enter Account number: Your NSSF account number

Your NSSF account number Input amount due and complete the transaction

Paying NHIF via M-PESA

