Huawei is Developing Its own Search App to Replace Google

Huawei recently launched a beta version of an upcoming Search app for users in UAE. As of 1 March, however, the testing has been put on hold, “until further notice”. Huawei states in its community post that it is working on a new version of this beta app. It has added improvements based on community feedback received during the early testing. Huawei is clearly putting a lot of time and energy into ensuring it can replace Google search. It has been quite the battle for Huawei but they may have just cracked the code.

Google Search Replacement?

So far, a lot of Huawei’s resources have been put into helping developers get their apps in the Huawei App Gallery (the manufacturer’s alternative to the Play Store). Similarly, it’s signed a deal with TomTom to provide maps and navigation services, in order to replace Google Maps. While we haven’t been able to test the Huawei Search app ourselves, screenshots posted by XDA-Developers show a similar interface to Google’s primary Search screen.

Features of the Search App

weather snippets, news cards with thumbnail images, plus video and images search as well as sports, calendar integration unit conversion.

The search service is being managed by an Ireland-based subsidiary of Huawei’s called Aspiegel. An early indication suggests Huawei isn’t relying on any third party for its search results. XDA Devs – who tested the app – couldn’t get results to match any popular search service.

Huawei is clearly trying to make its ecosystem as strong as possible in the event it’s not allowed to work with Google. There has been some movement from the search giant’s side. Recently it was revealed that Google has applied for a license to partner with Huawei again. Whether or not the US regulators accept that request is yet to be seen. This, however, does not stop Huawei on working on a way to replace Google Search.

Do you think you’d still use Huawei if they were to replace Google Search?