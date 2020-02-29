Plague Inc. Game Banned In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

It might be such a coincidence that we just got to know about Plague Inc. game on mobile only for it to be banned hours later by in China. This is as the country and the world tries to fight the coronavirus scourge.

The game that was available on mobile and PC has been pulled from the Chinese app store for including “illegal content”. This comes after a report by the games British-based developer Ndemic Creations.

The developer also added that they are working “very hard” to find a way to reverse the ban. This comes as China continues to battle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has thousands infected by now.

In the statement, Ndemic Creations said, “We have some very sad news to share with our China-based players. We’ve just been informed that Plague Inc. includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China’ and has been removed from the China App Store. This situation is completely out of our control.”

Plague Inc. is a strategic game that basically lets you infect the whole world with a pandemic of your own naming. In order to win, you have to make sure you spread the virus across the world as fast as possible and cause deaths before a cure is found. Once the cure gets to 100%, you then go back to square one as the virus gets completely eradicated.

The game has become a huge hit since it was launched about eight years ago. We are speaking of 130 million players worldwide with the numbers soaring up especially in China. And amid the coronavirus outbreak, the game has particularly been popular becoming the bestselling app in China in January.

Some players suggested they were downloading the game as a way to cope with fears surrounding the virus.