Tingg Unceremoniously Shuts Down Virtual Card Service

After two months of persistent technical issues, payments service company Cellulant has decided to suspend the services of Tingg (formerly Mula) virtual card.

The Mastercard-powered service, which was launched in November 2019, has had an unceremonious exit after being plagued by unending service failure in the recent past. According to users, they have been unable to deposit or withdraw their funds from the virtual wallet for the past two months.

These technical difficulties seem to have led Cellulant to call it quits – at least for now. As much as there’s no official communication from the company over the shutdown of the virtual card, users were refunded the amounts that were held in their wallets.

A message sent to a user of the virtual card, seen by Gadgets Africa, reveals that all is not well with the service;

“… We would like to inform you that we have reversed the amount that was in your virtual card account back to your M-Pesa, this has been done to allow us review the service and work on it and we will inform you once this service is available again on Tingg,” read the company’s statement.

The company goes ahead to state that they have no ETA for when the service would be back.

As much as there’s a mention of the possibility of the Tingg virtual card returning, the lack of an ETA does not exude a lot of confidence. For now, users of the service will have to just sit tight and wait until the company decided to resurrect the virtual card, or not.