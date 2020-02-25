Audio DevicesMobile

Apple Could Launch High-End Bluetooth Headphones Soon

apple airpods x generation concept
Image Courtesy MacRumours

Information on the interwebs confidently claims that Apple is prepping to launch a pair of high-end headphones codenamed Apple AirPods (X Generation).

According to reports, these could be over-ear Bluetooth headphones with the pricing set at $399. The listing for the product has already been spotted by Target’s (an American retail outlet) employees who happily gave the information to fast-growing tech YouTuber  Jon Prosser who runs the channel Front-Page Tech.

As per the listing, there are three models of the Apple AirPods (X Generation), which could indicate three different colour options as the listed price is the same across the three variants.

It’s not surprising to see Apple release a set of high-end headphones, the company own Beats anyway – under which they have released a number of headphones and earphones.

However, if the rumour mill is to pan out true, the AirPods (X Generation) would be the first over-ear headphones under the Apple branding.

Availability

It’s still too soon to figure out where these headphones will be availed but as with every other Apple product, it won’t be long before we see them make their way into the Kenyan market. However, keep in mind that that 399-dollar price tag will increase significantly.

