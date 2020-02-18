Learn a New Language With These Amazing Apps

Ever wanted to learn languages fast and easy without having to pay expensive fees and having to leave the house for the classes? The following mobile apps give you easy ways to integrate learning into your daily routine no matter where you go. You can always take your teacher with you and never have to worry about missing a class. As you relax, learn a new language with either of these apps.

1. Rosetta Stone

Choose from 24 languages and then start learning the basics. Listen to the words and repeat them, then match photos to phrases. You can easily review your progress with correct answers in pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar. Rosetta Stone is a subscription-based learning tool, but you can try out the first lesson for free to see if you like it. If you are serious about learning a new language, then Rosetta Stone is an excellent option. Learn more about how Rosetta Stone can help you.

You will get up to 77% off with its $5.99/month deal for a two-year subscription if you subscribe to Rosetta Stone today.

Download: Rosetta Stone for Android | iOS (Free)

2. Duolingo

Duolingo lets you naturally progress at your own pace. You start with simple phrases and gradually move to more complex sentences. There’s help every step of the way as Duolingo points out mistakes and praises your efforts.

Duolingo addresses reading, writing, and pronunciation by challenging you with a fun range of activities. It’s amazing how quickly you can pick up the basics without even realizing it. Plus, it’s easy to revisit the lessons and work on your weaknesses. Duolingo offers an upbeat experience, lets you join clubs for healthy practice, and really does make learning enjoyable.

Download: Duolingo for Android | iOS (Free)

3. Memrise

Many students use flashcards to help them through their exams and Memrise takes a similar approach. It starts off slowly. To learn Russian, for instance, you’re guided through the Cyrillic alphabet, but that’s by no means a bad method. There’s something quaint and inviting about its simplistic visual aids as if a friend is showing you tips to remember each lesson.

Memrise has a friendly interface that’s encouraging and attractive. If you are interested in expanding your new language skills, take a look at Memrise Pro which offers games, chatbots, and an offline mode for learning on the go.

Download: Memrise for Android | iOS (Free)

4. Busuu

Boasting over 80 million users worldwide, the best aspect of Busuu is its interactivity. With 12 languages, full courses, exercise reviews from native speakers, and accent training, you get a complete experience with Busuu.

You can begin with a placement test so that you start at the right level. This is terrific if you are not a complete beginner but want to practice language skills you learned earlier. The app also provides offline access, grammar tips, and official certificates with its premium upgrade. Busuu is an all-around super option that gives you a wide range of learning activities.

Download: Busuu for Android | iOS (Free)

5. HelloTalk

HelloTalk connects you to people who speak the language you want to learn. In return, you help them learn your language. It’s an incredibly basic idea that lets you talk to native speakers and is a good way to be immersed in the language. Everyone’s there for the same reason and you can be both a student and teacher without much hassle.

HelloTalk lets you select your entry-level, then find a stranger to talk to. A variety of neat tools like correction, translation, and speaking make this a full-featured chat experience.

There’s a huge list of languages to choose from, and you can refine your list of possible tutors by age and country. HelloTalk breaks down the barriers between countries and that’s what learning another language is all about.

Download: HelloTalk for Android | iOS (Free)

So are you ready to take up the challenge and learn a new language with either of these apps?