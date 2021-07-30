Here’s How To Check Your KPLC Bill Via SMS – Updated

There are a few ways to check your KPLC bill. One of them being through the E-bill querying service from the company. The E-bill allows you to check your electricity account balance and bill due date any time, by SMS or e-mail.
The most recent one is through their new number and USSD code.
How The KPLC E-bill Works
CALL and USSD SERVICE
Starting first August 2020, the call service lets you inquire about different services from KPLC. Including:
- Your electricity account balance and the due date for your bill.
- Other Prepaid and Post Paid services
- Clarify the authenticity of KPLC agents
According to KPLC, all you need to do is Call 97771 or dial *977#
Email Service
With this method, you can check your electricity account balance and bill due date via e-mail. You can follow these steps to get the details:
- Open a new e-mail message.
- Type the first part of your account number in the subject field. For example, if your account number is 998877-01, just type 998877.
- Email the blank message to [email protected] Within a few minutes, you will receive an automatic reply with your account balance details and payment due date.
Tip: They also seem to reply rather quickly on Twitter so you can also Direct message them your Account number and issue on their account: @KenyaPower_Care.
33 Comments
