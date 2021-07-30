Here’s How To Check Your KPLC Bill Via SMS – Updated

How The KPLC E-bill Works

CALL and USSD SERVICE

Starting first August 2020, the call service lets you inquire about different services from KPLC. Including:

Your electricity account balance and the due date for your bill. Other Prepaid and Post Paid services Clarify the authenticity of KPLC agents

According to KPLC, all you need to do is Call 97771 or dial *977#

Email Service

With this method, you can check your electricity account balance and bill due date via e-mail. You can follow these steps to get the details:

Open a new e-mail message. Type the first part of your account number in the subject field. For example, if your account number is 998877-01, just type 998877. Email the blank message to [email protected] Within a few minutes, you will receive an automatic reply with your account balance details and payment due date.

Tip: They also seem to reply rather quickly on Twitter so you can also Direct message them your Account number and issue on their account: @KenyaPower_Care.