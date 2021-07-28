4 Websites You Can Use To Create Your Own Free Website

Many of us are getting into the business of self-employment and sometimes one of the most professional things to have is your own website. As a beginner, that may cost a lot more than you can afford. So here are a few websites that let you create your own website for free in Kenya.

1. Webnode

Webnode is, in short, a very modern and professional website maker and editor. The themes they added are stylish and responsive. Working with Webnode is very intuitive.

Webnode offers a low-cost variant at KES 400 per month. This essentially allows you to use a domain name you already own and to contact their premium support. Unfortunately, there is no e-commerce option in the free plan and also the blog is very basic.

The site, so far, has very nice templates but we would like it if they added some features to the blog and eCommerce. Also, storage isn’t very generous at only 100 MB in the free plan.

Free Trial: Webnode

Our Dummy Website: GadgetsNairobi

2. Wix.Com

You’ve probably seen this one on all your YouTube Ads. Wix.com. It has unique features and great templates. It’s great that they hardly have any restrictions on the free plan in terms of features and templates. To use your own custom domain name, you’ll need the Combo plan at least, which is KES 1,300 per month.

We really like the selection of themes and the flexibility of their editor. Also, they have an extensive app market and 500MB free web space. It has no page limits and full SEO customization. However, the Wix ad is very visible and should not be sticky. We also feel like the URL is too long and not easy to unsee.

Free Trial: www.wix.com

Dummy Website: GadgetsNairobi

3. Weebly – A Great Website Builder with One Downside

The free plan is where Weebly doesn’t shine quite bright, mainly due to the very visible ad in the website’s footer that and the limited choices in themes

In general, it’s a very decent product, which offers great usability. There’s even an App Center with additional features. Paid plans start at KES 600 per month.

The themes are responsive and they even have 500MB of free webspace. It also has no page limits and the SEO settings can be edited for all pages.

Free Trial: www.weebly.com

Dummy Website: GadgetsNairobi

4. Ucraft

This is an interesting product as they are the only ones that allow you to connect an existing domain name for free! However, this was also one of the most boring free ones. It does not have as interesting themes as the other websites do. Overall, we found it more complicated, though, than other free website builders as the editor isn’t quite as self-explanatory.

You are limited to only the Basic Elements in the free plan. That excludes anything to do with articles, social media or eCommerce. The editor was sometimes a bit slow loading and felt a little buggy (but nothing too bad) and generally more complicated than other site builders.

Free plan: www.ucraft.com

Dummy Website: GadgetsNairobi

Try them out and tell us what you think.