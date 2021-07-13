Here’s How To Add A Dependent To Your NHIF Dependent

Because life is full of uncertainties, you need a safety net. That’s where the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) comes in. In this case You can add a dependent to your NHIF Card and we want to show you how to do this.

How To Add A Dependent to Your NHIF Card

Fill the NHIF amendment form which you can get from any of the NHIF branches, Huduma Center, or download it online. State the amendments needed essentially the dependents to NHIF. Fill the relevant sections and add your signature to confirm that the information is correct. Attach all the other documents to the NHIF dependent registration form. Visit any NHIF branch or Huduma Centre and hand over the forms to the relevant officer. The officer will go through to verify if all documents are there, and will key in some information into the system. He/she will then fill the section, “For official use only.” Afterward, all the new information with the dependents will be updated to your account.

Documents Needed