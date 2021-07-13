Here’s How To Add A Dependent To Your NHIF Dependent

Because life is full of uncertainties, you need a safety net. That’s where the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) comes in. In this case You can add a dependent to your NHIF Card and we want to show you how to do this.
How To Add A Dependent to Your NHIF Card
- Fill the NHIF amendment form which you can get from any of the NHIF branches, Huduma Center, or download it online.
- State the amendments needed essentially the dependents to NHIF. Fill the relevant sections and add your signature to confirm that the information is correct.
- Attach all the other documents to the NHIF dependent registration form.
- Visit any NHIF branch or Huduma Centre and hand over the forms to the relevant officer. The officer will go through to verify if all documents are there, and will key in some information into the system. He/she will then fill the section, “For official use only.” Afterward, all the new information with the dependents will be updated to your account.
Documents Needed
- A copy of your National ID
- Copy of your spouse’s National ID
- Photocopy of marriage certificate or a sworn affidavit from a magistrate in case of a traditional union.
- If one has more than one wife, then they will have to register for an additional card to cover them.
- Attach a copy of your child’s birth certificate. To add your your children to your NHIF card , bring a copy of their birth certificates or birth notification if the child is between 0-6 months and passport size photos for all dependents.
- If the child is below six months, then a birth notification can be used instead.
- Attach coloured passport size photos for your dependents
