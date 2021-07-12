logo

Power of Social Media: Kenyan Prevents Kidnapping With Help of Twitter

Anfernee Onamu  By
The power of Twitter, especially in Kenya, can be the difference when it comes to saving or destroying a life. There’s barely ever an in-between. We saw the positives earlier when Equity Bank refunded missing 900K to Customers bank account and negatives when President Uhuru Kenyatta, deleted his Twitter Account. Fortunately over the weekend, it was all about good Samaritans when a Kenyan prevented a kidnapping while in a Matatu with the help of Twitter.

On Friday Afternoon, one @OmugahBash noted that a child was crying way too much during a matatu ride. The child was not only crying but also looked to be physically trying to get away from the lady who was holding him. This raised some suspicion among the riders and Omugah decided to post the video on Twitter seeking to find the parents or guardians.

“I told the driver this was not normal. We took the mother and the kid to police station until the mother is found.”

He got a lot of commendation from this act and decided to forgo his work and follow up with the whole situation. Omungah stayed at the Railways police station all day and they came to realize that the child had infact been kidnapped. He noted that the mother had not arrived yet, the child was safe and the kidnapper was in police custody.

The next day Mr Omugah got up to follow up with the story. The child was taken to Kamkunji Police Station in hopes of finding the mother. During the day he got a lot of commendation from Kenyans, attention from the media and loads of question.

He however did not have a lot of information and we had to wait till Sunday for the final word. Sunday came and he informed his now huge audience that the child was reunited with the mother. This was the joy of his heart and that of many Kenyans.

Morale of the story, if you see something, say something. While it is important to mind your own business, it’s just as important to stay vigilant and alert with what is happening around you. Just like Omugah, you could save a life.

