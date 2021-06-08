Apple held its anticipated WWDC 2021 event on Monday, June 7th with techies across the world expecting an array of new products from the tech giant. True to it, the event saw Apple introduce the new iOS 15 that is set to not just improve iPhones but also take the ‘ecosystem’ to a whole new level. This was mostly highlighted by the surprising announcement of FaceTime being made available on Android and Windows.

But prior to the event, it seemed pretty clear that everyone was expecting Apple to not just present software advancement but also some new hardware. This includes a new MacBook Pro that is said to come with an all-new M1X chip. And from Twitter, you could tell how expectant Apple fans were.

Readying my wallet for today’s possible unveiling of the new M1 MacBook Pro…#WWDC — kyle rose (@kylerosedp) June 7, 2021

Apple’s wwdc starts tomorrow and I’m excited for the new M1X MacBook pros. — boi (@NateTylerB) June 7, 2021

Others even had leaks of the device’s specifications and were certain that they would make an appearance at the event.

It’s looking like we’re getting redesigned MacBook Pros for sure at WWDC. Here’s my detailed list of specs and features for both the 14” and 16” MacBook Pro. Let’s see how close I get! pic.twitter.com/li9gazZ3tk — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) June 3, 2021

Second rumor says new 14/16-inch MacBook Pro coming at WWDC https://t.co/4dgEGvLYwW pic.twitter.com/EHV7YIRkZF — AppleTrack (@appltrack) June 3, 2021

Unluckily, Apple seemed to have the WWDC 2021 strictly for software products as it has always been over previous years.

Leakers: New MacBook Pros are going to be launched in the WWDC event! Apple: pic.twitter.com/haCsXry3Bi — Teja ☮️ (@teja2495) June 7, 2021

So, you can just imagine the patience that was demanded from the multitude of viewers only to have Tim Cook say goodbye without showing any sort of computer.

wwdc is done and there’s no new macbook someone k1ll me . — 🧚 (@1eocanc6r) June 8, 2021

Who started that m1x MacBook Pro 16 inch on wwdc thing ??? — #WeAlliPhoneFamily (@iM4CH3T3) June 8, 2021

Even our senior editor could not hide his disappointment.

Seriously, no hardware? We were lied to! — 𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙞 (@SaruniBM) June 7, 2021

It is not clear who exactly started this MacBook at WWDC train, but they definitely had many if not most people fooled. However, we have seen that the last few Apple events have some surprise cameos from a few new products that no one expected. So it is understandable to see why many people would actually expect Apple to do the same for this event.

There is definitely a new MacBook Pro on its way and the various tipsters probably had tangible evidence to speculate this. But maybe it wouldn’t be too crazy to assume that Tim Cook decided to drop the unveiling as a double bluff. Who knows?