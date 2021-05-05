I love scouring the internet for things that I want but know I can’t have. Yes, this includes Melinda Gates but that’s not the point here. Today we’re looking at some of the most insane looking and unique power banks you will see today. The first one is a pizza power bank so let’s keep the wave going!

The Most Unique Power Banks I’ve Ever Seen

Starbucks

Judging by the phone it’s charging, it must be an old concept but still looks very welcome. Clearly, it’s more of an eyecatching appliance than it is convenient. I don’t see this fitting in your pocket but if you have a bag and you pull this out, you’re definitely going to turn some heads.

We’ve also got one for the beer lovers. A Heineken for you and one for your phone to brighten up both your days. Make sure you both drink responsibly.

Avengers: Iron Man and Thor

These are for the nerdy guys and girls out there. If you are an Avengers fan, these will interest you. The first one is one of Tony Stark’s legendary briefcases that he uses to change to iron man in the second movie.

The one below is Thor’s Hammer, Miljnor, that lights up to signify his god-like powers. I think I like these a little too much.

One Bank For Everything

This is one is for the ladies. What if you could power up your phone and do your make-up at the same time. Well, this one is the one for you. It’s a power bank plus a mirror with a light just right for your make-up needs.

As you may have noticed, I did not link any of them because they will probably affect your battery negatively more than charging them. However, should you want them, they are just an image search away.

Have you come across any other crazy power banks in your travels across the world wide web? Send us a DM on Instagram @GadgetsAfrica and we could feature your suggestion.