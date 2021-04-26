Earlier this year, Safaricom noted that it wanted to switch to a world-class technology company and this is making one too many people quake in their boots. The telco dubs the move as an ‘Agile Move’. Tech companies like Amazon and Netflix already apply this strategy.

An agile organisation is a company that responds quickly to changes in the marketplace and workplace trends. Such companies are aware that organisational change is inevitable and so regularly examine their practices and processes. They do this to ensure they are conducive to optimal employee engagement, morale and performance.

So what does this mean for Safaricom Jobs?

Well, the company says the strategy, will see the formation of small teams known as squads breaking the hierarchical structure, eliminating some roles as others significantly change.

The changes will also take some type of tribal grouping as well. Every tribe will have 60 to 100 employees while squads will be made up of eight to 10 workers. Safaricom notes that the changes being made will profit the company. In an interview, CEO Peter Ndegwa made this clear,

“We are not changing because we are weak. The change comes because we are strong and we want to access new growth areas. We are not under pressure to save costs,” Mr Ndegwa said. Actually, we are increasing the scale. Not everyone will go fully agile. For example, departments like Finance will still largely operate in the traditional way.”

He goes on to note that the process will lead to an increase in employees. Mr Ndegwa said he will need more tech skills, therefore, offering an opportunity to hire tech capable Kenyans to fill up new Safaricom job spaces. Until the changes happen, all we can do is speculate about the possibilities of a better Safaricom. Onwards and upwards as they say, hopefully.