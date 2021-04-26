Spotify Founder Daniel Ek Prepares Bid To Buy Arsenal Football Club

What began as just a tweet to declare interest is now developing positively for Arsenal fans across the world. This is as news of Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek growing interest in acquiring Arsenal FC made rounds earlier on Monday this week.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

As reported by British outlet The Telegraph, the Swedish billionaire is quite determined in his quest to take over the club as the owner from American tycoon Stan Kroenke. Despite personally declaring the interest on Twitter, no one seemed to really take it seriously till the current reports came out.

Additionally, the Spotify boss is reported to have requested help from three Arsenal legends in preparing the takeover bid. These are former striker Thierry Henry, former Dutch midfielder Dennis Bergkamp and Frenchman Patrick Vieira who were part of the famous Arsenal Invincibles squad.

This follows the protests in North London conducted by Arsenal fans expressing their anger against the current owner. Shortly after the protests, Mr Ek took to Twitter to say that he would be interested in the club he has supported since his childhood. Of course, the tweet alone must have sparked conversation but not as much as this week’s report.

Stan Kroenke has received criticism for a number of years about how he has run a club that was once at the heights of world football to a struggling name. True to this, the depreciation of the football club has been witnessed by everyone through performances on the pitch as well as questionable player and board member signings over the last few years.

This might just be in its early stages but it’s only a matter of time before the takeover bid is confirmed for a club that is estimated at $2.8 billion, according to Forbes.