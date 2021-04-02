Any driver will attest that good music is part of the drive and the most unfortunate thing is that due to how the Kenyan car market is set up, most people never really enjoy a good sound system thanks to Japanese radios that can’t even help drivers navigate their way on the road.

While this is the situation, it doesn’t mean things have to stay that way. In the recent past, we have seen an influx of third-party radio systems that not only come with a display for your reverse camera and a USB port for your personal music but we’ve seen radios that support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For those who don’t know, we’re not talking about the Chinese-made radios that ran Android and look like a tablet, we are talking about head units built by reputable brands that won’t die on you three months after purchase. These units that support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allow you to connect your smartphone and mirror your device. Including your apps allowing you to access Google Maps for navigation, Spotify for music and even interact with calls and messages all without touching your phone.

In this article, we shall list some of the popular head units with this feature and where you can buy them.

Pioneer AVH-A5150

Display size: 7″ (840 x 480)

7″ (840 x 480) Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Yes

Yes Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 30,000

Sony XAV-AX3000

Display size: 6.95″ (800 x 400)

6.95″ (800 x 400) Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Yes

Yes Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB, FM Radio, Gesture control

Approximate Price: KES 35,000

Sony XAV-AX5000

Display size: 7″

7″ Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Yes

Yes Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio, Gesture control

Approximate Price: KES 35,000

Pioneer AVH-Z5250

Display size: 6.8″

6.8″ Rear-view camera input: Yes (dual input)

Yes (dual input) Park-assist guidelines: Yes

Yes Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 37,000

Pioneer AVH-Z7250

Display size: 7 ” (fold-out screen)

” (fold-out screen) Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Yes

Yes Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 42,000

JVC KW-V940BWM

Display size: 6.8 ” (VGA)

” (VGA) Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Not sure

Not sure Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 45,000

Sony XAV-AX8000

Display size: 8.95″

8.95″ Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Yes

Yes Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 45,000

Sony XAV-AX8050

Display size: 8.95″ (800 x 480)

8.95″ (800 x 480) Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Yes

Yes Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 45,000

JVC KW-V940BW Double DIN

Display size: 6.8 ” (VGA)

” (VGA) Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Not sure

Not sure Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 51,000

Kenwood DDX9019SM Double DIN

Display size: 6.75 “

“ Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Not sure

Not sure Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB (plays video), FM Radio, HDMI

Approximate Price: KES 60,000

Pioneer AVH-Z9250

Display size: 7 ” (WVGA)

” (WVGA) Rear-view camera input: Yes

Yes Park-assist guidelines: Yes

Yes Remote control: Yes

Yes Steering wheel controls: Yes

Yes Other features: Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB (dual ports), FM Radio, WiFi

Approximate Price: KES 60,000

Shops To Buy From