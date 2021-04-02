Any driver will attest that good music is part of the drive and the most unfortunate thing is that due to how the Kenyan car market is set up, most people never really enjoy a good sound system thanks to Japanese radios that can’t even help drivers navigate their way on the road.
While this is the situation, it doesn’t mean things have to stay that way. In the recent past, we have seen an influx of third-party radio systems that not only come with a display for your reverse camera and a USB port for your personal music but we’ve seen radios that support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For those who don’t know, we’re not talking about the Chinese-made radios that ran Android and look like a tablet, we are talking about head units built by reputable brands that won’t die on you three months after purchase. These units that support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allow you to connect your smartphone and mirror your device. Including your apps allowing you to access Google Maps for navigation, Spotify for music and even interact with calls and messages all without touching your phone.
In this article, we shall list some of the popular head units with this feature and where you can buy them.
Pioneer AVH-A5150
- Display size: 7″ (840 x 480)
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Yes
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio
Approximate Price: KES 30,000
Sony XAV-AX3000
- Display size: 6.95″ (800 x 400)
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Yes
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB, FM Radio, Gesture control
Approximate Price: KES 35,000
Sony XAV-AX5000
- Display size: 7″
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Yes
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio, Gesture control
Approximate Price: KES 35,000
Pioneer AVH-Z5250
- Display size: 6.8″
- Rear-view camera input: Yes (dual input)
- Park-assist guidelines: Yes
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio
Approximate Price: KES 37,000
Pioneer AVH-Z7250
- Display size: 7” (fold-out screen)
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Yes
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio
Approximate Price: KES 42,000
JVC KW-V940BWM
- Display size: 6.8” (VGA)
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Not sure
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB, FM Radio
Approximate Price: KES 45,000
Sony XAV-AX8000
- Display size: 8.95″
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Yes
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio
Approximate Price: KES 45,000
Sony XAV-AX8050
- Display size: 8.95″ (800 x 480)
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Yes
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio
Approximate Price: KES 45,000
JVC KW-V940BW Double DIN
- Display size: 6.8” (VGA)
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Not sure
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB, FM Radio
Approximate Price: KES 51,000
Kenwood DDX9019SM Double DIN
- Display size: 6.75“
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Not sure
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB (plays video), FM Radio, HDMI
Approximate Price: KES 60,000
Pioneer AVH-Z9250
- Display size: 7” (WVGA)
- Rear-view camera input: Yes
- Park-assist guidelines: Yes
- Remote control: Yes
- Steering wheel controls: Yes
- Other features: Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB (dual ports), FM Radio, WiFi
Approximate Price: KES 60,000
Shops To Buy From
- Bass N Treble – Online shop
- Simuka Amplified – Along Kiambu Road (Nairobi)
- DC Audio – Ngara (Nairobi)
