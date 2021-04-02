Cars

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Head Units Available in Kenya and Where To Buy Them

Saruni Maina  By
0
android auto head unit
Image Courtesy Alpine
Share This!

Any driver will attest that good music is part of the drive and the most unfortunate thing is that due to how the Kenyan car market is set up, most people never really enjoy a good sound system thanks to Japanese radios that can’t even help drivers navigate their way on the road.

While this is the situation, it doesn’t mean things have to stay that way. In the recent past, we have seen an influx of third-party radio systems that not only come with a display for your reverse camera and a USB port for your personal music but we’ve seen radios that support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For those who don’t know, we’re not talking about the Chinese-made radios that ran Android and look like a tablet, we are talking about head units built by reputable brands that won’t die on you three months after purchase. These units that support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allow you to connect your smartphone and mirror your device. Including your apps allowing you to access Google Maps for navigation, Spotify for music and even interact with calls and messages all without touching your phone.

In this article, we shall list some of the popular head units with this feature and where you can buy them.

Check This Out:  Bolt Launches New 'Green' Service in Kenya With Hybrid and Electric Cars

Pioneer AVH-A5150

AVH-A5150BT | DVD Multimedia AV Receiver from Pioneer

  • Display size: 7″ (840 x 480)
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Yes
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 30,000

Sony XAV-AX3000

XAV-AX3000 Car Stereo | Apple CarPlay, Android Auto™ | Sony NZ

  • Display size: 6.95″ (800 x 400)
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Yes
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB, FM Radio, Gesture control

Approximate Price: KES 35,000

Sony XAV-AX5000

17.6 cm (6.95) media receiver with BLUETOOTH® | XAV-AX5000 | Sony IN

  • Display size: 7″
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Yes
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio, Gesture control

Approximate Price: KES 35,000

Pioneer AVH-Z5250

AVH-Z5250BT | Car Audio & Video, AVH, Z | Pioneer

  • Display size: 6.8″
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes (dual input)
  • Park-assist guidelines: Yes
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 37,000

Pioneer AVH-Z7250

AVH-Z7250BT | Car Audio & Video, AVH, Z | Pioneer

  • Display size: 7” (fold-out screen)
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Yes
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 42,000

JVC KW-V940BWM

KW-V940BWM｜Car Audio｜JVC - Middle East & Africa - Products -

  • Display size: 6.8” (VGA)
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Not sure
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB, FM Radio
Check This Out:  Two Guys Hack Into A Tesla Model 3 and Walk Away With The Car

Approximate Price: KES 45,000

Sony XAV-AX8000

XAV-AX8000 Bluetooth® Car Stereo with an Oversized Display | Sony US

  • Display size: 8.95″
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Yes
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 45,000

Sony XAV-AX8050

XAV-AX8050D DAB Car Stereo with Bluetooth® | Sony | Sony UK

  • Display size: 8.95″ (800 x 480)
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Yes
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Built-in Spotify, USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 45,000

JVC KW-V940BW Double DIN

JVC Car stereo KW V940BW Double DIN - Bass N Treble

  • Display size: 6.8” (VGA)
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Not sure
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB, FM Radio

Approximate Price: KES 51,000

Kenwood DDX9019SM  Double DIN

DDX9019SM | Multimedia and Navigation | Car Electronics | KENWOOD Middle East, Mediterranean & Africa

  • Display size: 6.75
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Not sure
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth (two phones at the same time), USB (plays video), FM Radio, HDMI

Approximate Price: KES 60,000

Pioneer AVH-Z9250

AVH-Z9250BT | Car Audio & Video, Featured, AVH, Z | Pioneer

  • Display size: 7” (WVGA)
  • Rear-view camera input: Yes
  • Park-assist guidelines: Yes
  • Remote control: Yes
  • Steering wheel controls: Yes
  • Other features: Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB (dual ports), FM Radio, WiFi
Check This Out:  Chinese Startup Neolix is Pushing to Make Autonomous Deliveries a Thing

Approximate Price: KES 60,000

 

Shops To Buy From

Share This!

Joyroom T03S Review- Best Airpods Knockoffs?

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion