According to the people over at Windows Central, Windows 10 is working on an in-built VPN. The issue is, it’s a VPN client, which means people will still pay for a VPN and have to set it up. So now let’s try and figure out if it is indeed a worthwhile investment.

Windows 10 VPN: What You Need To Know

In case you haven’t read our articles on Virtual Private Networks, I’d suggest you take a stroll down memory lane and then come back and continue with this. In the case that you are already familiar with VPN’s, let’s get started.

This Windows 10 move sounds super promising by its very name, suggesting you don’t need a dedicated VPN solution. Unfortunately, it’s just a VPN client. This means it’s a desktop client that helps you connect to a third-party VPN network separately.

Moreover, you’ll still need to subscribe to a ‘proper’ VPN service to take advantage of the VPN client.

Another downside is you have to set up a connection profile to use it, and each profile only has room for one server address and one connection protocol. If you like to switch between different servers regularly through your VPN, this immediately restricts your options unless you keep creating new profiles.

According to Windows Central, it’s far simpler and more effective to use your chosen VPN app instead as it’s typically designed better and far quicker to use.

Dedicated VPN’s also seem to have much more features than the Windows 10 one.

So before you switch over, consider your options first.