Facebook Will Soon Start Charging VAT for Ads in Kenya

The Kenya government’s Income Tax (Digital Service Tax) Regulations 2020, which came into effect in January 2021 strike again. Based on the DST, Facebook will now start charging value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of advertisements on its platform.

Facebook Tax On Ads

According to the Kenyan Wallstreet,

“Beginning 1 April 2021, Facebook ads in Kenya are subject to a value-added tax (VAT) at the applicable local tax rate. This applies to advertisers whose ‘Sold To’ country on their business or personal address is set to Kenya and who haven’t confirmed that they’re advertising for business purposes.” The social media giant said in a notice to its Kenyan business partners.

KRA VAT on Online Businesses

The KRA states that a person supplying taxable services through online businesses shall be required to register for VAT in Kenya. After this, VAT shall be charged on these taxable services. They include: