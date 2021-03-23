The world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is one we are still trying to get our heads around. But there is no doubt that there are individuals out there with enough money to buy stuff that are already available for free. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been one of the biggest NFT enthusiasts and he shocked the world when he decided to sell put up his first-ever tweet for auction. Well, the NFT finally found its highest bidder who was willing to pay $2.9 million (about KES 318 million).

A tweet from the Valuables by Cent auction platform revealed this saying, “Jack accepted the offer from sinaEstavi for $2,915,835.47. This tweet is now minted on the blockchain.”

The winning bidder had actually been holding the high bid since offering $2.5 million on March 6th. The individual then decided to raise his bid to the final price at the last moment when Jack finally called it.

Jack Dorsey placed the NFT tweet that reads “just setting up my twttr” up for auction on March 5th. The bids were handled on Valuables by Cent, a platform responsible for such digital auctions.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

The bids started escalating crazily and Dorsey confirmed that he would end the bidding on the tweet’s 15th anniversary.

The tech mogul had previously pledged to convert the winning bid into Bitcoin and donate it to charity organisation GiveDirectly for its Africa Response, which he actually did.

Ending this March 21st Will immediately convert proceeds to #Bitcoin And send to @GiveDirectly Africa Response — jack (@jack) March 9, 2021

Auction winners on Cent get a digital certificate of the tweet with their purchase, which is “unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator.” Dorsey receives 95% of the sale price, and Cent gets 5%, according to its FAQ.