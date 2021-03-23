OPPO Reno5 F Official Price in Kenya and Where To Buy It

The long-awaited day for OPPO fanatics is here. The OPPO Reno5 F, recently announced during the launch of the Reno5 series, is now available for sale in Kenya. Let’s take a look at the price, specs and where you can buy it.
OPPO RENO5 F Goes on Sale: Price and Where To Buy It
It will be available at all the OPPO brand shops, authorised dealers and e-commerce platforms–Jumia, Kilimall and Masoko at KES 31,999. Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya notes,
“Reno5 F is the culmination of two things. The user feedback and the extensive research conducted on the latest technology that’s being deployed on Reno5 F. The 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 ensures that Reno5 F is a great accompaniment to your life. The Reno5 F will definitely bring out the creativity in its users.”
Specifications and Features
- 1080 x 2400 AMOLED Display
- 48MP main rear camera, and 32MP selfie camera
- 30W VOOC Flash Charger
- 4310mAh Battery
- 8GB+128GB
- ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11
The phones also feature two industry firsts in the form of
- AI Mixed Portrait – the first double exposure video effect for smartphone
- AI Highlight Video – Using intelligent light detection to combine Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms. This should significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes.
