Telkom Kenya is widely known for its huge range of data bundle plans that also happen to b quite affordable. One of its most popular plans happens to Mzito Bundle that has now received some changes that might good for some and bad for others.

Telkom adjusted the Mzito Bundles’ on-call minutes and mobile data plans. The data side has clearly been made better with the new offers expected to offer much more compared to the previous plans.

Old Plan New Plan Mzito 500 100 minutes, 3GB data (30days) 50 minutes, 3GB data (no expiry) Mzito 1000 300 minutes, 8GB data (30days) 150 minutes, 10GB data (No expiry) Mzito 2000 600 minutes, 17GB data (30 days) 400 minutes, 25GB data (No expiry)

Regular internet users will clearly be glad to see the data bundles enhanced with all plans currently offering much more. However, this could end up being a bummer for frequent callers who depended on the telco line. this is because the current plans have slashed by as much as half what they offered previously.

To make up for the huge cuts, the operator has made all the plans non-expiry, unlike the old bundles that would last for 30 days. That is not to say that they will last forever since you’ll still be using them as often.

“The new combo bundle is built with the evolving data and experience needs of our customers in mind. While they continue to demand affordability, they are also keen on holistic and comprehensive offerings that address their dynamic needs: browsing, downloading, streaming and updating their apps, actions that are now integral in everyday life,” says Eric Achola, Telkom’s Director for Marketing.

To purchase the updated Mzito bundles, users have to dial *544*1# or visit the MyTelkom app and My Account portal. The bundles can also be accessed via T-Kash under the Data Bundles menu option by dialling *160#.