Facebook Is Said To Be Working On A Safer Instagram For Kids

As an avid Instagram user for the last 5 years, I know that the more time goes by, the worse it gets for little kids. The more I use the app, the more I fear for children who don’t understand what it all meant. There are posts with suggestive nudity, excessive curse words, gore and dark humour that the kids should not be shown.

However, to tackle all these problems, the company is now looking to build a special version for users under the age of 13.

Instagram Kids: Safer, Better Instagram

Yesterday, Instagram’s VP for Product, Vishal Shah said in an internal note that as a priority, the company wants to make the platform safer for teens and also build a version for young kids.

I’m excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram. Part of the solution is to create a version of Instagram for young people or kids. Here, parents will have transparency and control. It’s one of the things we’re exploring.”

He notes that Instagram will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things:

Accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens

Building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram

However, it’s important to note that it’s not like Facebook does not know what’s happening. They have been making some updates to fight these issues.

Just recently they started banning adults from messaging teenagers who do not follow them

In 2017, they also released a kid-friendly version of the Facebook Messenger with parental controls.

Hopefully, the new features and or platform may resemble YouTube Kids, letting them enjoy the right content for you.