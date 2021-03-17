How To Download TikTok Videos When The Download Button is Disabled

As you’ve heard me say before, TikTok is one of the best apps to have ever made it out of the 2020 pandemic. Without it, there so much I wouldn’t be in the know of now and I am eternally grateful for them. However, one thing that irks me, is the fact that we can’t download all the TikTok videos.

Some creators tend to turn off the download feature and it’s quite unfortunate that some of those are the amazing ones.

How to Download TikTok Videos

I understand the premise of the creators and their need to disable the download button. This is so that they get people to share the link and come TikTok to see the video.

However, sometimes I just want to post it on my status for everyone to see. In case you feel the same way, here’s the easiest way to download the videos.

Copy the link of the video Open your browser and open this TikTok downloader, page link Paste the link you copied here Click download

Fortunately for you, that’s not the best part. There are bonus points.

It downloads videos without the watermark if that’s something you’re in to.

It can also download TikTok songs and music too so you don’t have to scour YouTube looking for them

Try it out and see if it helps.