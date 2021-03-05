Car Owners’ Clubs in Kenya and How To Join Them

The automotive community in Kenya has been on an upward trajectory over the past few years. What started as an enthusiast and petrol-head tradition, has quickly morphed into a social scene that has garnered interest even from what we would otherwise term as “mtu wa kawaida“.

For various reasons, including road trips, charity events, but mostly for mechanical support and a feeling of togetherness, we have seen the sprouting of car owner’s clubs that compliment the long-existing enthusiasts’ clubs that are mostly reserved for petrol-heads. Unlike the enthusiasts’ clubs, car owner’s clubs are more specific to brands and sometimes even the specific model as you will see in the list below.

If we have left out any group, let us know in the comments section below. Here’s a list of owner’s clubs in Kenya and a link on how to join them:

Alpha Romeo Owners Club – Open to all Alpha Romeo owners, classics and new

Join link: https://alfaromeoownersclubkenya.com/join-us/

Instagram page: N/A

Audi Fan Club – Open to all Audi owners

Join link: forms.gle/cHikgbxTp4JPpByP6

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/audifunclubkenya/

BMW Owners Club – Open to all BMW owners

Join link: www.bmwock.com/index.php/membership/application/new-membership

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/bmw_owners_kenya/

Celica Nation – Open to Toyota Celica owners only

Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/813238549051274/

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/celica_nation_kenya/

Colt Speed – Open only to Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart owners

Join link: N/A

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/colt_speed_kenya/

Crown Owners Club – Open to Toyota Crown owners only

Join Link: N/A

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/crownownersclub_kenya/

Forester Nation – Open only to Subaru Forester owners

Join Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/843831909018356

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/foresternationkenya/

Honda Owners Club – Open to all Honda owners

Join Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1528428547445274

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/honda_254/

Land Rover Owners Club – Open to all Land Rovers

Join Link: https://www.facebook.com/LandRoverOwnersKe

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/landroverownersclubkenya/

Legacy Owners – Open only to Subaru Legacy owners

Join Link: www.facebook.com/groups/1570075316601996

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/teamlegacy254/

Mazda Owners Club – Open to all Mazdas

Join Link: www.mazda.co.ke/join

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/mazda_kenya/

Mercedes-Benz Club – Open to all Mercedes-Benz owners

Join link: http://mercedesbenzclub.co.ke/membership-application

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/mercedesbenzclubkenya/

Mitsubishi Owners Club – Open to all Mitsubishi owners

Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/559224004180154

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/mitsubishiownersclubkenya/

Nissan Owners Club – Open to all Nissan owners

Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/848722781863426

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/nissanownerskenya/

Nissan Note Owners – Open only to Nissan Note owners

Join link: https://www.facebook.com/Nissan-Note-Owners-Club-Kenya-871613873014308

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/nissannoteowners_ke/

Nissan Tiida Owners – Open only to Nissan Tiida owners

Join link: http://www.nissantiida.co.ke/

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/nissan_tiida_ke/

Peugeot Owners Club – Open to all Peugeot owners

Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/956747471004082

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/peugeotclubke/

Skyline Kenya – Open to Nissan Skyline owners

Join link: https://www.facebook.com/SkylineOwnersKenya

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/skylinekenya/

Subaru Owners Club – Open to all Subaru owners

Join link: https://www.facebook.com/subaruownersclubkenya

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/sock_ke/

Volkswagen Owners Club – Open to all Volkswagen owners

Join Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/vwownerskenya

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/vwownersclubkenya/

X Owners Club – Open only to Toyota Mark X owners

Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1046424882040601

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/xownersclubkenya/