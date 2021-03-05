Car Owners’ Clubs in Kenya and How To Join Them

The automotive community in Kenya has been on an upward trajectory over the past few years. What started as an enthusiast and petrol-head tradition, has quickly morphed into a social scene that has garnered interest even from what we would otherwise term as “mtu wa kawaida“.
For various reasons, including road trips, charity events, but mostly for mechanical support and a feeling of togetherness, we have seen the sprouting of car owner’s clubs that compliment the long-existing enthusiasts’ clubs that are mostly reserved for petrol-heads. Unlike the enthusiasts’ clubs, car owner’s clubs are more specific to brands and sometimes even the specific model as you will see in the list below.
If we have left out any group, let us know in the comments section below. Here’s a list of owner’s clubs in Kenya and a link on how to join them:
Alpha Romeo Owners Club – Open to all Alpha Romeo owners, classics and new
Join link: https://alfaromeoownersclubkenya.com/join-us/
Instagram page: N/A
Audi Fan Club – Open to all Audi owners
Join link: forms.gle/cHikgbxTp4JPpByP6
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/audifunclubkenya/
BMW Owners Club – Open to all BMW owners
Join link: www.bmwock.com/index.php/membership/application/new-membership
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/bmw_owners_kenya/
Celica Nation – Open to Toyota Celica owners only
Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/813238549051274/
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/celica_nation_kenya/
Colt Speed – Open only to Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart owners
Join link: N/A
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/colt_speed_kenya/
Crown Owners Club – Open to Toyota Crown owners only
Join Link: N/A
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/crownownersclub_kenya/
Forester Nation – Open only to Subaru Forester owners
Join Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/843831909018356
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/foresternationkenya/
Honda Owners Club – Open to all Honda owners
Join Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1528428547445274
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/honda_254/
Land Rover Owners Club – Open to all Land Rovers
Join Link: https://www.facebook.com/LandRoverOwnersKe
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/landroverownersclubkenya/
Legacy Owners – Open only to Subaru Legacy owners
Join Link: www.facebook.com/groups/1570075316601996
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/teamlegacy254/
Mazda Owners Club – Open to all Mazdas
Join Link: www.mazda.co.ke/join
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/mazda_kenya/
Mercedes-Benz Club – Open to all Mercedes-Benz owners
Join link: http://mercedesbenzclub.co.ke/membership-application
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/mercedesbenzclubkenya/
Mitsubishi Owners Club – Open to all Mitsubishi owners
Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/559224004180154
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/mitsubishiownersclubkenya/
Nissan Owners Club – Open to all Nissan owners
Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/848722781863426
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/nissanownerskenya/
Nissan Note Owners – Open only to Nissan Note owners
Join link: https://www.facebook.com/Nissan-Note-Owners-Club-Kenya-871613873014308
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/nissannoteowners_ke/
Nissan Tiida Owners – Open only to Nissan Tiida owners
Join link: http://www.nissantiida.co.ke/
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/nissan_tiida_ke/
Peugeot Owners Club – Open to all Peugeot owners
Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/956747471004082
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/peugeotclubke/
Skyline Kenya – Open to Nissan Skyline owners
Join link: https://www.facebook.com/SkylineOwnersKenya
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/skylinekenya/
Subaru Owners Club – Open to all Subaru owners
Join link: https://www.facebook.com/subaruownersclubkenya
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/sock_ke/
Volkswagen Owners Club – Open to all Volkswagen owners
Join Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/vwownerskenya
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/vwownersclubkenya/
X Owners Club – Open only to Toyota Mark X owners
Join link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1046424882040601
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/xownersclubkenya/
2 Comments
Peugeot!?
On the list already