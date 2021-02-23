Huawei Offers Virtual AI and Internet of Things Digital Training

In a bid to strengthen the IT world of Networking and Artificial Intelligence, Huawei is committing to provide training to 377 trainees. This is under the Presidential Digital Talent Programme (PDTP) in partnership with the ICT Authority of Kenya.

The PDTP training aims to address the skill gap by building capacity and developing local ICT skills and talent. All while equipping the trainees with knowledge on cutting edge technology paramount for the 4IR.

Huawei Digital Training Programme

The five-week virtual training kicks off today and will provide digital training courses on

Networking (246 trainees) Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (131 students)

The training focuses on advanced technologies such as

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing

The Internet of Things

Basic digital literacy under the Huawei Digitruck program.

Additionally, building capacity and skills necessary for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is critical for Kenya and the continent. During the kick-off meeting, Fiona Pan, Huawei’s Deputy CEO of Public Affairs, noted that

“Huawei will continue to support local ICT talent development initiatives. Investing in Kenya’s digital skills training is not only part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. Moreover, it is also our duty as an organization to work together with the government to address the digital skills gap,”

How The Training Will Commence

The training will be conducted by certified Huawei trainers. The will have access to training resources, including Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and e-Labs. Those who will complete the training successfully will receive

HCIA Datacom v1.0 HCIA- Cloud Computing v4.0 and HCIA AI v3.0 certifications.

In 2018, the PDTP Huawei Training was conducted at Zetech University and in 2019 at Kenyatta University, courtesy of the Huawei ICT Academy Program. This year, Huawei will complete the training and certification online.

