LG Electronics last week announced a new campaign set to bring in modern learning infrastructure for over 625 children in Machakos. The South Korean tech giant has partnered with non-profit Habitat for Humanity Kenya (HFH Kenya) for this initiative that will benefit 225 hearing-impaired children at the Machakos for the Deaf. This is alongside 400 Early Childhood Development (ECD) learners at Kyumbi Primary School.

Machakos County Deputy Governor Eng. Francis Maliti praised this project by the firm as a noble and timely course that will help improve learning outcomes for hearing-children. LG also aims to promote healthy living through this initiative by providing access to clean and safe water.

“On behalf of the county government of Machakos, I wish to thank LG and Habitat for Humanity for this transformative project that will go a long way in addressing the challenges facing learners in the two schools. The county government is committed to working with partners to improve the education infrastructure in Machakos,” said Eng. Maliti.

LG‘s Managing Director for East and Central Africa, Sa Nyoung Kim pledged the company’s commitment to supporting the school as it will ensure children with disabilities and from underprivileged communities.

“As a responsible business, we believe in increasing social value by investing in underprivileged communities. This project is also important to us since it is aligned with the international sustainable development goal number 4 on promoting inclusive and equitable education,” said Mr Kim.

On her part, Ms Odera, National Director of Habitat for Humanity also reiterated the significance of the project especially with the advent of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has raised the dire need for safe, resilient and healthy communities [including schools]. At Habitat for Humanity Kenya, we are glad to contribute towards meeting this need in Machakos County through quality and spacious structural buildings and improved access to water and sanitation for the school community,” said Ms Odera.