Ford Partners With Google to Make Millions of its Cars Run on Android

Ford and Google today announced a unique strategic partnership to accelerate Ford’s transformation and reinvent the connected vehicle experience. This is part of a new, six-year partnership beginning in 2023. In theory, millions of future Ford and Lincoln vehicles at all price points will be powered by Android, with Google apps and services built-in.

Ford and Google Partnership

Ford and Google are establishing a new collaborative group, Team Upshift. The team will push the boundaries including projects ranging from developing new retail experiences when buying a vehicle, creating new ownership offers based on data and more.

Ford has also named Google Cloud its preferred cloud provider to leverage Google’s world-class expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

“Google and Ford coming together establishes an innovation powerhouse. It will hopefully be able to deliver a superior experience for our customers and modernize our business.” Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet notes they are proud to partner with Ford. Especially with the likelihood to apply the best of Google’s AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms. Their aim is to help transform Ford’s business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe on the road.”

FUTURE PLANS

With Google Cloud, Ford plans to:

Further, improve customer experiences for customers with technology and personalized services;

Accelerate modernization of product development, manufacturing and supply chain management. This is including the exploration of using vision AI for manufacturing employee training and even more reliable plant equipment performance.

Fast track the implementation of data-driven business models. Hopefully resulting in customers receiving real-time notices such as maintenance requests or trade-in alerts.

Beginning in 2023, Ford and Lincoln customers globally will start to benefit from unique digital experiences built on top of the Android operating system. Having Google apps and services built-in, expect the perks to include a world-class map and voice technology.

Using Google Assistant, drivers can keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

With Google Maps as the vehicles’ primary navigation, drivers can reach their destination faster.

With Google Play, drivers will have access to their favourite apps for listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more. These apps are all made specifically for in-vehicle use.

Is this something you are looking forward to?