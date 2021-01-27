Have you ever wondered why you see the ads that you see? Why they are almost always accurate to what it is you want? Be it on Facebook or Instagram or even on websites, Google always has a way to get you the ‘perfect ads’. You might be wondering how this is possible… well this portal tells it all.

The Portal That Has All Your Assumptions

On this portal, Ad Settings, Google shows you all the information they have collected about you over the period of time that you have been with them. It features things you like, what industry you work in if you are a homeowner or a renter and even your marital status. And it’s pretty accurate. Below are a few topics of interest but you can go ahead and check them out for yourself.

How Google Knows What You Want

It’s pretty simple really. Whenever we search for anything extensively on any Google platform, say for instance Google Search or YouTube, Google takes note of this and makes ‘assumptions’ about our likes and habits.

The company then goes ahead to use this information to their benefit to offer you ads that will suit you and most likely get you to click. It’s pretty much a win-win seeing as everybody gets what they want.

We use data to serve you relevant ads in Google products, on partner websites, and in mobile apps. While these ads help fund our services and make them free for everyone, your personal information is not for sale.

They insist that they do not identify you personally to advertisers or other third parties. They may, however, use data that includes your searches and location, websites and apps you’ve used, videos and ads you’ve seen. This also includes the basic information you’ve given them, such as your age range and gender.

They state that they use data to make their services more useful and to show relevant advertising. This is actually what helps make their services free for everyone.

Depending on your Ad Settings and if you’re signed in, this data informs the ads you see across your devices and across sites. So if you visit a travel website on your computer at work, you might see other ads served by Google about airfares to Mombasa on your phone later that night.

Now, Google is not trying to hide anything. They clearly state that they give you full control over what they use and what you can stop.

How To Turn This Off

For whatever reason, you may feel that this is a bit intrusive to you. Well, Google states that you have the power and control to handle what they use. By closing ads when they pop up, the company takes note and stops them from popping up across your devices.

Here on AdSettings, you can click on the specific topic, like ‘Business News’ and turn off that aspect.

You can even click on ‘Manage My Activity’ and turn off everything, from location history to YouTube Search History.

Now, you can go back and essentially help Google curate the perfect ads for you. Is it as accurate for you as it is for me?