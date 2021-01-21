Nokia Launches it’s Latest 1GB Smartphone in Kenya

HMD Global, home to Nokia phones, today announced the launch of its latest budget device, Nokia C1 Plus in the Kenyan market. The smartphone launched late last year and will finally be adding on to the growing list of Nokia smartphones in the country.

Nokia C1 Plus is an averagely cheap device that cuts on many features but still good enough to function as a daily driver. Of course, it is not meant for people looking for impressive specifications.

The smartphone features a quad-core processor that works alongside 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. All this helps power up the device’s 5.45-inch LCD display that has 18:9 screen-to-body ratio.

There is a single 5MP selfie camera on the top bezel as well as a 5MP rear camera. The general design is as basic as it gets offering that simplistic look.

Charging the phone’s 2500mAh battery is through a micro USB 2.0, so do not expect any wonders when it comes to power. Luckily, the phone runs on Android Go Edition that is designed to save on power as much as possible.

Speaking during the announcement, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager at HMD Global said “The Nokia C1 was extremely successful in its mission to bring a great smartphone experience and make that first step to a smartphone truly accessible to all. With the next-generation connectivity already out there, operators across the world are optimising and 4G is being adapted as the new baseline, leaving many 2G and 3G markets vulnerable to uncertainty. With the new Nokia C1 Plus, we offer reassurance that your new smartphone will go the distance and the certainty that you can trust it to connect anywhere.”

The device is currently retailing at KES 8,999 in stores across the country.