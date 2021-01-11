Trouble on The Kenyan Web As All .ke Sites Experience Outage

Owners of some Kenyan websites were treated to a rude shock this morning after a server outage saw most if not all .ke domains go down. The issue was first noted by a number of users who could not access sites under this domain. As expected, the issue was made known on social media a few hours ago.

As it stands, the Kenya National Information Centre (Kenic TLD)seems to have a connectivity issue that is now affecting a large number of domains. Kenic is a company, limited by guarantee, licensed to manage and administer the .ke Country Code Top-Level Domain (.Ke ccTLD) name.

The firm did notice the issue and has released statements informing users that they are working on it.

“We would like to notify you of intermittent connectivity to KENICs Network. Our Technical team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will keep you updated as soon as the issue is resolved. Regards”, read the tweet from Kenic.

Unfortunately, Kenic has not revealed how long this might take to resolve the DNS (Domain Name System) issue. It is therefore hard to tell how long one will have to wait or why it’s recurring.

Luckily, outages on other domain names do not happen as often since we would have been seeing a lot more sites going down.