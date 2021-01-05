Vivo today unveiled its latest premium device, Vivo V20 in Kenya. The smartphone adds on to the ever-growing list of devices that the Chinese firm has been bringing into the Kenyan market.

According to Vivo, the V20 is meant to offer innovative selfie capabilities that allow users to record and capture the perfect moments in their lives with cutting-edge camera tech, trendy design and strong all-around performance.

The main highlight of the phone is the 44MP Eye Autofocus front camera that uses AI to track and focus on moving subjects. The camera is also able to shoot videos at a maximum resolution of 4K and slow-motion. Meanwhile, the rear camera module design is also unique with three cameras. This includes a 64MP wide camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Beneath the chassis lies a Snapdragon 720G that powers the 6.44 AMOLED display. The phone also comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB for storage which would be more than enough for your files.

For the battery, the device is powered by a 4,000mAh (TYP) battery with Vivo’s 33W FlashCharge technology.

“Vivo always innovates with the consumer in mind. Guided by our deep insights into consumer needs, we developed the V20 to provide leading camera technology packed in a sleek, but affordable, device,” said Vivo Kenya Brand Manager Mr James Irungu.

“The V20 is ideal for young consumers who like to take regular photos and record life’s shiny moments, while the trendy design makes it a perfect accessory for their lifestyles,” he added.

The smartphone will start retailing in stores across the country at KES 45,999 in two colour variants, Midnight jazz an Sunset melody.