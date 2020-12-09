Top Taxi Destinations in Nairobi? And What Do You Think is The Most Forgotten Item in Cabs?

Taxi-hailing service providers say that the usage is moving away from just visiting friends and family, social outings, shopping and airport to regular commutes to work and schools. With this in mind, there is a lot more to lose. Now personally, I’m a forgetful person, no cap. But when I see what other people forget Ubers, I believe I am better off. Based on Uber’s fourth annual Lost and Found Index released in March 2020, phones and wallets once again topped the list of most commonly forgotten items.

Items Kenyans Forget in Ubers

According to the index, Kenyans are most forgetful on Fridays, Sundays and holidays. Watu wakiwa sherehe na hawataki hasira, they tend to focus more on the party than on their valuables.

In a 2020 Ride-Hailing Survey done by PARS Research, it shows that 55 per cent of commuters in Nairobi travel for six days to work. Here’s a list of what Kenyans tend to forget in Ubers.

The 11 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:

Unopened beer bottles Phones Wallet and Cash Keys Backpack / bag / purse Headphones Clothing Glasses Vape / e-cig ID / license / passport Water bottle

The 22 Most Unique Lost Items:

My wife’s weed Unopened beer bottles Trolly Diabetic Pen Cooktop Wedding ring Banner Makeup Tripod Hair Dryer Laptop Laser Meter Torch Baby Stroller Frying pan BroomStick and Mop Alcohol Sleeping Bag Hospital Report Fan Wig Groceries

What have you forgotten?

Top Taxi Destinations in Nairobi

According to the Business Daily, Eastleigh and Upper Hill are the leading areas that record the highest number of digital cab requests in Nairobi, underlining their status as key business hubs in the city.

An analysis of demand for taxi-hailing services by Bolt also showed other areas such as Westlands and the Nairobi central business district in the top of the list.

Westlands boasts dozens of restaurants and global hotels such as Villa Rosa Kempinski and Movenpick. It also has a busy nightclub scene, which means that the area will invariably see high cab requests, given that revellers and hotel guests are among the most common users of the service.

Where do you commute to the most?