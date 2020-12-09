Web Culture

Top Taxi Destinations in Nairobi? And What Do You Think is The Most Forgotten Item in Cabs?

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Forget
Share This!

Taxi-hailing service providers say that the usage is moving away from just visiting friends and family, social outings, shopping and airport to regular commutes to work and schools. With this in mind, there is a lot more to lose. Now personally, I’m a forgetful person, no cap. But when I see what other people forget Ubers, I believe I am better off. Based on Uber’s fourth annual Lost and Found Index released in March 2020, phones and wallets once again topped the list of most commonly forgotten items.

Items Kenyans Forget in Ubers

According to the index, Kenyans are most forgetful on Fridays, Sundays and holidays. Watu wakiwa sherehe na hawataki hasira, they tend to focus more on the party than on their valuables.

In a 2020 Ride-Hailing Survey done by PARS Research, it shows that 55 per cent of commuters in Nairobi travel for six days to work. Here’s a list of what Kenyans tend to forget in Ubers.

The 11 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:
  1. Unopened beer bottles
  2. Phones
  3. Wallet and Cash
  4. Keys
  5. Backpack / bag / purse
  6. Headphones
  7. Clothing
  8. Glasses
  9. Vape / e-cig
  10. ID / license / passport
  11. Water bottle
The 22 Most Unique Lost Items:
  1. My wife’s weed
  2. Unopened beer bottles
  3. Trolly
  4. Diabetic Pen
  5. Cooktop
  6. Wedding ring
  7. Banner
  8. Makeup
  9. Tripod
  10. Hair Dryer
  11. Laptop
  12. Laser Meter
  13. Torch
  14. Baby Stroller
  15. Frying pan
  16. BroomStick and Mop
  17. Alcohol
  18. Sleeping Bag
  19. Hospital Report
  20. Fan
  21. Wig
  22. Groceries
Check This Out:  This Game Gives You First-Hand Experience of Eliud Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge

What have you forgotten?

Top Taxi Destinations in Nairobi

According to the Business Daily, Eastleigh and Upper Hill are the leading areas that record the highest number of digital cab requests in Nairobi, underlining their status as key business hubs in the city.

An analysis of demand for taxi-hailing services by Bolt also showed other areas such as Westlands and the Nairobi central business district in the top of the list.

Westlands boasts dozens of restaurants and global hotels such as Villa Rosa Kempinski and Movenpick. It also has a busy nightclub scene, which means that the area will invariably see high cab requests, given that revellers and hotel guests are among the most common users of the service.

Where do you commute to the most?

Share This!

Swvl- Breaking The Matatu Mould, Surviving 2020 and New Carpool Service

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion