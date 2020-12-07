How To Book An SGR Ticket On Your Phone or Your Computer

It’s actually quite simple to a book a ticket for the SGR. Here you select your origin and destination, travel date, train, preferred class, seat(s) and input personal information.

How to Book SGR (Madaraka Express)

On Your Phone:

Start by

Contacting customer care through SGR booking contacts 0709 388 888, between 7 am and 4 pm Give your travel details including telephone number

number travel date

cabin choice which could be economy of VIP. Pay with M-Pesa.

Please make sure all your information is correct, before confirming your purchase.

On Your Computer

Go to the Madaraka Express website Sect your Train type

Where you are coming from

Where you are going

Date of travel Pay with M-Pesa.

You will receive an e-ticket confirmation via SMS and email, after payment. If you are not booking online, you may purchase your tickets physically at one of the stations. Tickets are available at the counter at the respective termini/stations, between 07:00 am and 04:00 pm. Here, you may pay by cash or debit/credit card.

Things to note when you Book

Keep the tickets properly. The railway authorities shall not accept the ticket if they are broken, stained, altered, or unrecognizable. The ticket is only valid for carriage on the date trip, the station of departure and destination indicated on the ticket.

If a ticket is lost, the passenger has to buy another ticket. Should it be lost in the train, the passenger has to pay extra ticket price counting from the losing station. If a ticket is found lost when arriving at the destination station, the passenger shall be deemed as without a ticket.