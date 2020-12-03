Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A Vacuum Cleaner in Kenya

Buying a vacuum cleaner seems like such a straightforward job. However, with so many vacuum models in Kenya, it’s easy to overspend on an underperforming machine. Take a look at the piechart below. It clearly depicts what other users deem important when it comes to the features.

Now, let’s try and understand further what these mean. Below are a few tips on what you should look out for

Tips on Buying a Vacuum Cleaner in Kenya

Suction Power

the most common suction strength unit when talking about robot vacuums is Pascal (Pa). This is the measurement of pressure. The unit is used to gauge the pressure difference between the normal atmospheric pressure and the internal pressure of a vacuum cleaner. This means that you can compromise a bit on suction strength if you want your vacuum to exclusively clean hardwood floors.

Price Point

if you are working on a tight budget, then it’s best to look out for a model that offers the best value. If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum, Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Haier usually pack in a lot of features. For upright vacuums, check out the list below.

The Filtration System

The dirt and debris sucked in by a vacuum cleaner stays inside the dust container thanks to its filters. So, a vacuum with a poor filtration system would let out dust through its exhaust port. We recommend HEPA filters. They do an excellent job of filtering out dust as they manage to filter out 99.97 per cent of all airborne particles.

Warranty

A long warranty period shows that the company has faith in its product. With that being said, it does make sense to buy models that are covered by a long warranty period. When buying an upright model, anything over 3 years should be considered above average. With lots of moving parts, robot vacuums usually come with a standard 1-year limited warranty.

Bin Capacity

The need for a larger dust tank really boils down to the size of your home and the type of dust your vacuum has to pick up. If you have pets that shed hair, then buying a cleaner with a larger tank size is always warranted.

Whatever you choose, the most important factor when picking a vacuum cleaner is judging your own requirements.

Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner RM-553| Ramtons

Wet and Dry

1400 Watts motor

Stainless steel 21 Liter tank

Caster Wheeled

5M Power cord

Swivelling casters provide ease of movement in any direction

Accessories: 1.5MX32MM hose telescopic metal tube

Floor brush, Water brush upholstery nozzle

cloth bag

Hepa filter, foam filter.

Phillips Stand Up Vacuum

Dust capacity; 0.6 l

Translucent dust chamber

20–25 minute(s) run time

Bagless

Brush and Service tool included

VON Vacuum Cleaner