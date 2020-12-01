Facebook groups in Kenya have become a community where strangers meet to share experiences. With that in mind, Facebook says in Africa, Kenyans are the most active users of social media groups.

Facebook Groups: Kenyans Prevail

The survey was done in 15 African countries. Of them all, Kenyans are at the top when it comes to the number of users spending a lot of time in groups.

According to a survey released by Facebook on Wednesday, 98 per cent of Kenyans say they are members of a social media group. In a month, more than 10 million Kenyans actively engage in groups.

“Kenyans are deeply communal. The report confirms how they are always reaching out to each other for support especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.” says Facebook communication manager for Eastern Africa Janet Kemboi.

However, it may not be for the udaku reasons you are thinking of. The survey also shows that 97 per cent of people who are active in group sare getting support through those platforms.

The support ranges from

Helping others shop for their groceries during the lockdown

Sharing vital information about the pandemic from health authorities

Providing financial support to local businesses

Some of them confirm that they receive emotional support from groups during the pandemic, and as many as 75 per cent of those noting they are giving emotional support to others.

Seeking support in a closed online group is a growing trend. Most social media group administrators saying within a short time, they start noticing a sense of belonging among people. Most of them start off as strangers but begin getting closer day after day.