OPPO Kenya has announced a Christmas discount on a number of its devices available at stores and Jumia.

As part of the Christmas promotion, customers will be able to get some of the latest OPPO devices at including Reno 4 and A93 with W11 wireless earbuds attached.

The OPPO Reno 4 features a 6.4-inch display, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. The device also packs 8GB of memory with a huge 128GB space for storage. This is quite similar to what the Reno 3 offers.

The back also features a quad-camera module consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The display houses a hole punch 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno 4 also runs on Android 10 with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 at the top. Powering the device is a 4015 mAh battery with 30W fast charging through its USB Type-C port.

On the other hand, OPPO A93 features an AMOLED display panel stands at 6.43 inches with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

Beneath all this is a MediaTek Helio P95 processor that powers the device. Performance is also supported by 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of internal storage space for your files and videos.

The rear camera module comes in the trendy boxy design packing four cameras. This includes a 48MP main wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP depth sensors.

The display houses a dual-hole punch camera setup with 16MP main front lens and a 2MP depth sensor as well.

Your power needs will be catered for my the 4000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging rate via the device’s USB Type-C port. The device obviously runs on Android 10 with OPPO’s own ColorOS 7.2 as the main interface.

OPPO Reno 4 retails at KES 39,999 while the A93 sells at KES 30,999.

Other OPPO Devices

The campaign also has other devices listed for sale including OPPO A72, and A12 with a discount of KES 2,000. The recently released OPPO smartwatch will also be discounted by KES 3,000.

Additionally, the brand plans to have the festive sale extended to Safaricom shops across the country with last year’s Reno 3 and A92 devices receiving a KES 4,000 discount each.