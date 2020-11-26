5 of the Best Budgeting Apps You Could Use in 2020

Budgeting apps have become increasingly popular over the past decade. Their software makes it easier to monitor your spending and saving habits by linking accounts to an application and tracking your cash flow.

Each time you buy a coffee, pay a bill or make a daily purchase, you only need to add each expense you have. Just add new records each time you make a purchase. It’s done in one click, so you don’t need to fill anything except the amount. These apps, free or paid, offer a range of features to improve your finances. Let’s take a look at 5 apps you can choose from.

5 Budgeting Apps

Monthly Budget Planner & Daily Expense Tracker ~ Free

This budgeting app helps you keep track of your spending and expenses.

Built in calculator to calculate your income and expense.

Built in budget maker templates of categories to create a new monthly budget.

Helps to calculate your debt and saving based on your income and expense information.

Gives a Budget forecast. Creates a six-month forecast based on your previous transactions to see how you spend your money so far.

Daily transactions monitoring by displaying a bar chart that shows the variation of the daily total expense.

Plan your daily, weekly, monthly or yearly recurring transactions.

It does have some cons though including In-app product advertisements, some complaints about technical issues and honestly the spending categorization could be better.

Money manager app lets you record your personal and business financial transactions

Generate spending reports

Review your daily, weekly and monthly financial data

Manage your assets

Instant statistics

Bookmark function

The free version has ads and only limited to 10 assets. If it works for you, you might want to upgrade to the pro.

This app is built to help you save money, plan for the future, and see all your finances in one place. With Wallet you

Manage and monitor your daily expenses automatically with bank synchronization

View weekly reports on your spending

Manage debt

Track bills.

You can also share specific features with loved ones to get on top of your budgets together.

Multiple currency support

Automatic cloud sync

Receipt and warranty tracking

Unfortunately, in some instances, the bank accounts do not renew automatically. Others have the same issues even on the premium mode

Fast Budget~Free

With this app, you can check your daily expenses and improve your savings and visualize the flow of your money.

Bank Synchronization

Create and modify your accounts as you like.

Schedule your income or expenses to recur over time.

Create custom budgets to always know how much money you still have

Control your finances with different graphs

Handle debts and credits.

It has a few technical issues with invoices, splitting categories and handling debit cards.