Here are A Few Quick Ways To Open An RTF File

If you’re here, it means you may have received or downloaded a file with the .RTF file extension. So in this article, I will help you understand what those are and how to open them.

What is It?

In full, a Rich Text Format file. What makes it different from a normal file is that it can hold formatting like

bold and italics

different fonts and sizes

images.

RTF files are useful because lots of programs support them. This means you can build an RTF file in one program on a specific operating system, like macOS, and then open the same RTF file in Windows or Linux and have it look basically the same.

It’s important to realize that not every program that supports RTF files can view the file in the same way. This is because some programs don’t support newer specifications of the RTF format.

How to Open an RTF File

The easiest way to open an this kind of file in Windows is to use WordPad since it’s pre-installed.

Other ways you can open the file is through Zoho Docs and Google Docs.

Google Docs

first upload it to your Google Drive account through New > File upload menu. Right-click the file and choose Open with > Google Docs.

Some other, not-free ways to open RTF files include using Microsoft Word or Corel WordPerfect. A few of those Windows RTF editors also work with Linux and Mac. If you’re on macOS, you can also use Apple TextEdit or Apple Pages to open the file.