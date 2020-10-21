Coca-Cola Launches New DialACoke Delivery Service

So we're just not leaving the house from now on

Coca-Cola have today launched a new home delivery service dubbed ‘DialACoke’. The service is set to deliver Coca-Cola products to wherever they are.

DialACoke Delivery Sevice

DialACoke is an online platform that gives consumers a delivery service for the Coca-Cola products they order, ranging from juice, water and sodas.

“We have developed the DialACoke.com platform to ensure our consumers continue to access and enjoy their favourite Coca-Cola drinks.” Says Theuri Chege, Commercial Manager, East and Central Africa.

As part of its launch offer, customers can order all products at a 20% discount on the platform as soon as it goes live while stocks last.

Speaking about the service, Xavier Selga, Managing Director, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa – Kenya says:

“The platform is easy to use and has very simple steps. Its also optimized for mobile use to ensure each consumer with a smartphone can be able to easily make an order.”

How it works

To place an order, consumers will

Go to the website, www.DialACoke.com Select the Coca-Cola products they want and place them into the shopping cart. Validate the order as part of the check-out process Confirm their delivery address and the date. Pay via MPESA. Get an order confirmation message once you check out from the site. Wait for your delivery

Note: Orders placed before 12 noon will be mostly delivered on the same day and the rest will be scheduled for the next day or the date specified by the customer. There will be no deliveries on Sundays, but you can order on Sunday for a Monday delivery.

The prices look to be similar to those at your local store with the 2L bottles of soda going for KES 145 and the smaller 1.25L going for 90 Bob.

Coca Cola says that this will ensure delivery of orders across the country. Through this engagement platform, they will be able to listen to consumers and deliver orders to their doorstep and with utmost regard to safety.

“The DialACoke.com team has undergone training and certification to safely handle all deliveries. We also ensure that the teams handling all consumer orders have the necessary Personal Protection Equipment. That includes gloves, facemasks, and hand sanitizers. We alspo promise quality packaging that ensures that all consumer orders are and safe,” Notes Theuri.

The platform will be available as an addition to other Coca-Cola services to its consumers going forward. Coca-Cola is also also setting up a 24-hour helpline number.