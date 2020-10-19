DCI Detectives Arrest Notorious International Calls Hacking Suspect

In a rather busy morning for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI, the arrest of cyber espionage suspect Archibald Kalela in Taita Taveta took the days cake.

Cyber Espionage: The DCI Chase

52-Yr-Old Archibald is today under scrutiny by the DCI where they discovered devices used in the interception, access & transmission of messages to unauthorized recipients.

Acting on intelligence, detectives raided the suspect’s house where on conducting a thorough search found;

Two Global Systems for Mobile communications (GSM), one fitted with 512 simcards

Four Internet Routers

A GSM Skyline inserted with 64 Safaricom simcards

The DCI reports the confiscation of these items including

over 500 sim cards

25 modems.

In specific: 83 Airtel simcards and 76 Safaricom simcards

An Electric Inverter

HP laptop and mobile handset among others

It has since been established that the widely traveled suspect is a computer science expert. They even claim that he is from a local university and he sends espionage materials to a country in the West.

To put this in simpler terms, the guy simply does what we call “call termination”.

Have you ever received a call say from Europe or America but it displays a local number like Safaricom or Airtel? Now that’s it. He terminates the foreign number and takes over the call then earns his money.

VoIP calls routing. Thousands of Kenyans abroad know how affordable it is to use VoIP calls as opposed to direct international calls. That guy was probably routing international calls using his setup. It's illegal to do so though. — Dr Kikwai Arap 🇰🇪 (@kikwaib) October 18, 2020

Some claim that he is getting assistance from insiders in the two major telcos. No accusations are being made to this so far.

At the moment, he is in custody as further investigations continue.