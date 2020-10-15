DSTV Service Upgrade Could Lock Out Customers This Weekend

When it comes to DSTV, the weekend is probably the best time to have a subscription. This is because it comes with some of the best Family movies, child-friendly TV series and arguably the best sports shows. This downtime on services announcement from DSTV could be the difference between you having an entertainment-filled weekend or a rather boring one.

DSTV Services Down on the Weekend

Hello Anfernee, yes the system will be undergoing maintenance. Kindly make your payment early to avoid disconnection. The maintenance will start from Saturday 17-10-2020 to Monday 19-10-2020.

Kindly note that this maintenance affects the payment services. Meaning that if your subscription ends on or before the 17th, you will not be able to clear your areas during this period. Thus you will be cut off from DSTV till the 19TH/20TH.

For those whose subscriptions end on a later date have nothing to worry about. You will still be able to watch your favourite shows and sports hassle-free.

Those who watch Football (Premier League, LaLiga and Bundesliga), the F1 and other sports shows can relate to how much of a disappointment this could be.

Check Your DSTV Subscription

To do this, dial *423# on your phone to check