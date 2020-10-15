We all want super efficiency when browsing on our PCs. So, the aspect of having to key in your credentials in order to log in to your regular accounts can be overwhelming.

Your first few days of using Microsoft Edge tend to be tiring if you do not adjust the browser’s default settings. This is mostly because the browser tends to not store any personal data like usernames or passwords.

Fortunately, you can reverse all that and just be able to open the browser and operate normally without having to remember all your passwords and usernames.

Now there are two ways to do it. One is by disabling the cookie blocking feature. The other is by selecting exactly what the browser should clear when you close it.

Disabling Cookie Clearing on Microsoft Edge.

Open the Microsoft Edge browser on your PC. Click the three-dot menu icon then scroll down to Settings and click that as well. Another tab will be launched with a list of options. Scroll down to and click Site permissions. Click the Cookies and Site Data option on the right side of the screen. If the toggle labelled Block third-party cookies is on, you will have to click to switch it off. You can then test by closing the browser then opening it again.

Selecting Site Data To Be Cleared