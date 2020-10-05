Google Celebrates Teachers Day in Kenya With Another Creative Doodle

The longer I stay home with my younger siblings, the louder I want to celebrate teachers Day. I’m not saying they are a nuisance, I’m merely expressing the fact that they can get on my nervers.

Having to deal with their short attention spans and intentions to make immesurable amounts of noise makes me appreciate teachers. Now, at a time when remote learning has grown exponentially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of the teacher has evolved into a role that few would have foreseen.

Teachers’ Day is a day to reflect on what you have learned and appreciate those who taught it to you.

Google Celebrates Teachers Day



In Today’s Doodle we see a rather wide glimpse of the subjects taught in our school’s across the planet. This includes

computing

science

the arts

The natural world

It is all in a seemingly hand-drawn style reminiscent of the millions of child-drawn images seen in classrooms worldwide.

Teachers’ Day is a special celebration that varies from country to country. However, for millions of global teachers, that day is often October 5th.

To mark the annual appreciation of our educators Google has re-released the special Doodle above to honor their contribution to current and future generations. As we celebrate the teachers in our lives, here are are a few quotes you can use to give them that extra boost of confidence:

“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” – Guy Kawasaki

“Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire.” – WB Yeats

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

“A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.”