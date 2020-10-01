After weeks of pre-order for the new Huawei Y9a, the smartphone has officially been released for sale in Kenya. The device will now start selling in Huawei retail stores across the country at KES 30,999. Those who get this device will also be lucky enough to get free Bluetooth headset worth KES 2,499.

Huawei Y9a is meant to bring a fresh look to the vast lineup with a new flagship-inspired design, huge display and the 40W SuperCharge. The whole look is complemented further by the round camera module that we have only been seeing on the Huawei Mate series.

The camera setup consists of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. This is taken further by the camera’s software that supports up to 4K of video recording.

The device does live up to the reputation of the Y series with a pop-up 16MP camera that’s been there for a while.

You also get a huge 6.63-inch LCD display 1080 x 2400 pixels with 20:9 screen-to-body ratio. Thankfully, you do not have to worry about a notch since the 16MP front camera is motorised.

One of the main highlights of the handset would be the 4300mAh that is expected to juice up fast thanks to the 40W Huawei SuperCharge support.

A Helio G80 octa-core processor powers the handset. Alongside the chip lies 8GB RAM and 128GB storage drive. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 on top but unfortunately does not have any Google services.

In general, the device is decent enough to the point of almost covering up for the fact that it does not have Google services. For more information, you can check out our comprehensive review on the Huawei Y9a