Huawei Y9a Pre-order Kicks Off in Kenya With Goodies Attached

Huawei Mobile Kenya has rolled out the pre-order sale for the new Huawei Y9a across all its retail stores in the country including Jumia. The pre-order window will run till the 30th of September offering consumers a chance to book the devices by paying KES 2,000 deposit ahead of its official launch on 1st October. Everyone that pre-orders will also get a free power bank worth KES 3,500.

Huawei Y9a is meant to bring a fresh look to the vast lineup with a new flagship-inspired design, huge display and the 40W SuperCharge. The whole look is complemented further by the round camera module that we have only been seeing on the Huawei Mate series.

The camera setup consists of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. This is taken further by the camera’s software that supports up to 4K of video recording.

The device does live up to the reputation of the Y series with a pop-up 16MP camera that’s been there for a while.

You also get a huge 6.63-inch LCD display 1080 x 2400 pixels with 20:9 screen-to-body ratio. Thankfully, you do not have to worry about a notch since the 16MP front camera is motorised.

One of the main highlights of the handset would be the 4300mAh that is expected to juice up fast thanks to the 40W Huawei SuperCharge support.

A Helio G80 octa-core processor powers the handset. Alongside the chip lies 8GB RAM and 128GB storage drive. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 on top but unfortunately does not have any Google services.