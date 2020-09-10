The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has fallen under scrutiny after seven of its former employees were fined a total of Sh3.5 million over procurement irregularities. Alternatively, they would have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment.

These officials were convicted at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court after they were irregularities were found in the evaluation of a tender for renovation of an exhibition stand at the Nairobi Agriculture Society of Kenya (ASK) showground.

According to Senior Principal Magistrate Kagure Nyutu, the anomalies which led to a loss of KES 1.9million of public funds could have been avoided if the officers followed the law.

The culprit group consists of the former head of procurement department, Joyce Nyanamba, and tender committee members Stanley Kibe, Leo Boruett, Vincent Ngundi, Peris Nkonge, John Omo and Mutua Mutusi.

Each one of them was fined KES 500k (12 months imprisonment) after they were found guilty of ”willful failure to comply with laws relating to procurement”. They were accused of improperly cancelling a tender for the renovation and awarding it to another firm through direct procurement contrary to the law. Other two co-accused officials Ms Jane Rotich and Philip Kiplagat were acquitted for lack of evidence.

The magistrate did make it clear that the suspects were convicted since the prosecution convincingly proved the graft charges.

The CA is one of the latest governmental institutions to fall under scrutiny over corruption charges. The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is now under investigation over one of the biggest scandals this year regarding a tender scam worth KES 7.8 billion.