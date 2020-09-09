Telkom Has Launched a 4G Kabambe Powered By KaiOS

Feature phones are surprisingly still popular and a number of firms have been launching them in the Kenyan market. Telkom Kenya has now launched a lineup of feature phones dubbed Kaduda 4G.

This device, dubbed T-Smart is the first of a three-handset series, two of which are expected to launch later. As the name suggests, this is an LTE feature phone with 4G connectivity as well. The T-Smart. The phone is also smart as it runs on Google’s KaiOS that supports apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.

Owners of the phone will also stand as beneficiaries to a free daily introductory bundle of 100 MB of data to browse the Internet. They will also receive another free 100 MB of Data to access WhatsApp as well as another free 100 MB of Data to access Facebook. 100 minutes to call within the Telkom network also form part of this bundled offering, which will be renewed daily for a whole one month.

Speaking on the phone’s launch, Steve Okeyo, Telkom’s Managing Director for Consumer said, “The Kaduda 4G is a significant upgrade in the Kaduda series that will allow more of our customers to have access to additional features and applications not seen in the previous devices.”

Moreover, first-entry subscribers who purchase the phone will be lucky enough and top-up their line with KSh 50 or more, will receive free 50 MB of Data to browse the Internet, another free 50 MB of Data to access WhatsApp. This will also include a free 50 minutes of call within the Telkom network, daily, for the first 30 days.

The offer will be replicated in the second month should the first-time subscriber maintain a top-up of KSh 100. The same free offer will also be extended to the subscriber’s third month on the network if they top-up another KSh 100 or more.

The T-Smart is set to start selling from today 9th September 2020 in all Telkom shops across the country at KES 3,100.