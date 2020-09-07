The last few years have seen some of the strangest form factors when it comes to smartphones. But what has been under the spotlight with all these designs has been the display. This was highlighted by the Samsung Galaxy Fold in 2019 that brought the foldable screen to the mainstream. It now looks like Samsung is now looking to work on an even crazier smartphone.

The South Korean company is now reported to be developing on a transparent smartphone. This was revealed by a patent filed by Samsung detailing one such design. The patent then surfaced at WIPO as LetsGoDigital created some renders for everyone to check out.

The patent was then published on August 27th this year, while it was filed back in January this year. Luckily, the curious cats now have the patent making rounds explaining the tech behind such a device.

It is worth noting this technology can and has been used on other devices like TVs, monitors and laptops. Like TVs, the basis for the form factor obviously has to be OLED displays which Samsung is using. Such a display is characterized by low power consumption, high brightness, and fast response time. So, we could expect a phone that preserves power quite well and performs incredibly if it ever comes to life.

Furthermore, the display can be both flat and flexible, while a rollable display can also be created out of it. Sketches on the patent also demonstrate a modern-looking with minimal bezels and curved nature which was recreated in the provided renders.

It will certainly be interesting to see the future literally unfold if Samsung chooses to be serious with this. But it would be too early to predict whether this tech will be integrated into the company’s flagship lineups.