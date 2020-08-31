Charging Technology Company, Anker, Officially Makes Move To Kenya

Another day, another company finds its way into the Kenyan market. Anker Innovation, the company known for its charging products, has announced that they have their sights on Kenya and it’s substantial market.

According to Techweez, the company has today said that they have picked Kenya as its launch pad in the East African market. Their aim is to tap into Kenya’s exponential growth in the use of technology and smart devices to transact business.

Anker Comes To Kenya

“We are extremely excited to venture into the Kenyan market.” Anker’s Innovations Regional Sales Head, Faraz Mehdi said.

The company says that they are joining the market because Kenya has the highest share of internet usage through mobile phones. To them, this means that people are constantly charging their phones due to high power consumption.

“We are therefore here purposely to ensure nothing hold you back from doing your business while on the move.”

Products Coming To You

Anker says their products will be distributed locally through Sweech. The company has been selling Anker products for a while now so this is not a surprise at all.

Ammar Ganijee from Sweech reveals that an aggressive countrywide campaign to establish more distributors will be in top gear.

They want to launch Power Delivery tech that will charge all your gadgets. Other products to be distributed locally include:

Speakers Soundbars Headphones Earphones Earbuds and accessories.

This is a big move for Anker as they try to take hold of this emerging market and the region. We personally know them for their power banks but they also have other products that they want to showcase to the Kenyan market and the region.