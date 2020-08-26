Safaricom’s New Data Bundle Package Gives You Free 500MB

Safaricom has unveiled a new campaign that will see customers get a free 500MB daily bonus with every purchase of a personalized no-expiry data bundle. They call it the ‘ Browse Bila Waas campaign’.

Safaricom 500MB Data

The campaign is for both Prepay and PostPay customers. You can access these personalized data bundles by

Dialing *544# Clicking the option “0” then you’ll see ‘Unlock your Free 500MB’. Upon purchase of the bundle, you will receive bonus 500MB data valid until midnight of the same day.

The current bundle is worth 70 Bob and gives you 350 MB’s. So in total, you will be getting 850 MB’s. You can pay for it via Airtime or M-Pesa and it will last until the 19th November 2020.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO had this to say;

“Our ambition is to connect our customers to the opportunities presented by the internet. We aim to do this by availing affordable data, expanding our 4G network, and facilitating access to quality smartphones. The new data offer goes back to our promise to always provide our customers with more for less on Kenya’s best 4G network,”

The new data offer comes a month after Safaricom partnered with Google to unveil Lipa Mdogo Mdogo. This is an initiative that will give more than an estimated one million customers the ability to upgrade from 2G phones to quality 4G smartphones through a flexible payment plan.